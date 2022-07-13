Maharashtra CM pays floral tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "It is only due to his blessings that I stand before you all as the CM today," Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde, who led the revolt in Shiv Sena, took oath as Chief Minister on June 30. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima and prayed for India to be taken to "newer heights" with the blessings of the Gurus.

"Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights," PM Modi tweeted. Guru Purnima, which falls in the month of Ashadha as per the Hindu calendar, is celebrated on a full moon day (Purnima in Hindi).

The festival, also known as 'Vyasa Purnima', is being celebrated on July 13 this year. Notably, the day marks the birth anniversary of 'Veda Vyasa' who is regarded as the author of the epic Mahabharata. The people express gratitude to the teachers and gurus who play a part in shaping the lives of human beings. (ANI)

