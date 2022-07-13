Left Menu

30 pc agri feeders in Maha to run on solar power in next six months: Dy CM Fadnavis

The target of the decentralized solar power generation units is around 4,500 MW for the state and officials of concerned departments should make land available for the project, the deputy chief minister said. He further said that many villages were not receiving power supply due to unpaid dues and the state government plans to introduce a settlement scheme for the same.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:27 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis. (Photos/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said at least 30 percent of agricultural feeders in the state will run on solar power in the next six months. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said officials of the state energy department have been directed to move at least 30 percent of agriculture feeders to solar power. ''I have ordered officials of the state energy department to move at least 30 percent of agriculture feeders to solar in the next six months. The target of the decentralized solar power generation units is around 4,500 MW for the state and officials of concerned departments should make land available for the project,'' the deputy chief minister said.

He further said that many villages were not receiving power supply due to unpaid dues and the state government plans to introduce a settlement scheme for the same. ''There are many villages that are not receiving power supply because of unpaid dues. The state has plans to introduce a one-time settlement scheme, where the government would pay some amount and clear the dues of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL),'' Fadnavis said.

The state government will also restart the Chief Minister Solar Pump scheme, which was first introduced in 2018, he added.

