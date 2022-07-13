Left Menu

Delhi minister Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav to open more testing laboratories for alternatives to SUP

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and appealed to open more testing laboratories for alternatives to single-use plastics.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai writes to Bhupender Yadav to open more testing laboratories for alternatives to SUP
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and appealed to open more testing laboratories for alternatives to single-use plastics. Plastic Vikalp Mela exhibition which was held in Thyagraj Stadium, from July 1 to July 3.

During this exhibition, a Round Table Conference was also organised on July 3, wherein various industrial associations/industrial units engaged in manufacturing of alternates to prohibited Single-Use Plastics, Self Help Groups, NGOs and other stakeholders engaged in the elimination of SUPs participated in large numbers, added teh letter. The industries and other stakeholders have raised their serious concern that units engaged in manufacturing Compostable bags/products are required to get testing/reports from the CIPET laboratory before getting certification from CPCB, stated the letter.

At present, CIPET is the only laboratory which requires more than six months for said testing/report that too on the hefty rate of around Rs 4-5 lakhs. In view of the cumbersome and time-consuming process, all the stakeholders have requested to look into the matter and authorise more such laboratories so that testing may be conducted in reasonable time at affordable rates to facilitate startups/units engaged or planning to come up in the manufacturing of alternative compostable products to the prohibited SUPs. (ANI)

