Russia says attempts to cap oil prices may cause them to rise
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:18 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that attempts by the Group of Seven leading western nations to cap oil prices may in fact cause them to rise.
"Those plans are anti-market and risky," she told a weekly briefing.
