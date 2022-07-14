Left Menu

Environment Minister Gopal Rai reviews progress of mega plantation drive in Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai reviews progress of mega plantation drive in Delhi
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday held a high-level meeting with Forest Department officials to review the progress of a mega plantation drive in the city to further increase the green cover, an official statement said.

'Van Mahotsav' was launched by Rai from the Central Ridge on July 11. It will culminate with the plantation of one lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24, it said.

Rai appealed to Delhiites to participate in the plantation drive and plant at least one sapling each to help increase the capital's green cover.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part in the closing ceremony of 'Van Mahotsav', he said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers are also expected to participate in the plantation drive.

Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.

According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

