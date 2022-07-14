LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Bolsonaro: I know how the Ukrainian war could be resolved

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Bolsonaro: I know how the Ukrainian war could be resolved

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved" and that he will pitch his suggestions to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with whom he is set to have a phone meeting next week. "I'll tell him my opinion, what I think...I know how it could be resolved. But I won't tell anyone," Bolsonaro told reporters while on a visit to the northeastern state of Maranhao

Bolsonaro also said during the visit he will not be attending Mercosur's summit scheduled for next week, despite appeals from host Paraguay's President Mario Abdo. Brazil defense minister: Armed forces will not monitor elections

SAO PAULO - Brazil's Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira said that the country's armed forces will not take part in the monitoring of national elections "at any time" as fears grow of potential interference ahead of October's vote. "The armed forces won't ever monitor elections, absolutely and at any time. The protagonists of the electoral process are the Brazilian people and the electoral court," Oliveira said.

Mexico says U.S. agrees to more work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans MEXICO CITY - The United States agreed to "considerably" increase the number of work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans during high-level talks in Washington this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. The number to be issued is yet to be confirmed by the White House.

Russian fuel cargo arrives in Cuba as the island ramps up imports HOUSTON - A tanker carrying 700,000 barrels of Russian fuel oil has arrived in Cuba, bringing supplies for the Caribbean nation's sputtering power plants and giving Russia an outlet for products shunned by the West.

The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions on Russian oil and fuel over its invasion of Ukraine, while Europe and the United Kingdom are moving toward an end-of-year embargo on Russian crude imports. The cargo is worth some $70 million at market prices.

Former Mexican President sells Madrid home amid investigation into assets MEXICO CITY - Former Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto, has put his luxury Madrid apartment up for sale just a week after an investigation into his assets was launched by Mexican authorities, according to Spanish newspapers.

The listing was published on Spain's Idealista real-estate website, but was removed after local papers broke the story. The head of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) last Thursday said it has been investigating millions of dollars' worth of money transfers involving Pena Nieto, in which he may have received "economic benefits." (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)