U.S. not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil production - U.S. official
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The United States is not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil production, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
The official also said the U.S. was eyeing what the OPEC+ group decides in its next meeting on Aug. 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Saudi Arabia
- The United States
Advertisement