Indian Institute of Technology-Madras ranks tops in NIRF India Rankings 2022

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras ranked first in overall higher education institutions in the seventh edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework, (NIRF) rankings 2022, on Friday. The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and IIT-Bombay claimed the second and third spots respectively. In the Universities category, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was named the top university in the India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia from Delhi secured second and third ranks respectively.

In the top 10 colleges of the country as per India Ranking 2022, Miranda House, New Delhi was named the top college and Hindu College, New Delhi ranked third and Presidency College, Chennai ranked third. In the Engineering category India Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras was named the top institution while the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Bombay ranked second and third Position in the country.

"In Management Categories IIM Ahmedabad ranked first while IIM Bangalore and Calcutta ranked second and third position," as per NIRF ranking 2022. In the Medical category, the top three institutions are All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The top three Law institutions in the country are the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, National Law University, New Delhi and Symbiosis Law School, Pune. (ANI)

