Telangana CM to tour flood-hit areas on July 17

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the release of Rs one crore each to district administrations of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Nirmal as immediate flood relief assistance.

A release from the CMO late Saturday night said the CM directed Finance Minister Harish Rao to set up medical camps and supply adequate medicine and food to the flood victims and advised all district collectors to be on high alert in view of continuous floods in Godavari river for some more days.

Rao, who reached here from Hyderabad on Saturday to undertake a tour of flood-affected areas held a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs, top officials, MLCs and the district people representatives.

He stressed on the need to conduct comprehensive survey to keep people safe during floods in Godavari and shift those from low lying areas. He suggested that the officials seek advice and opinions from the retired Engineers in the irrigation department in this connection, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

