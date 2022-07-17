Left Menu

Baby dies after being thrown off three-storey building by monkey

A four-month-old baby boy died after he was thrown off the roof of a three-storey house by a monkey in a rural area of Bareilly, an official said on Sunday. Reportedly one Nirdesh Upadhyay 25, resident of Dunka village of Bareilly said that he and his wife were walking on the terrace of his three-storey house with his four-month-old son on Friday evening.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:27 IST
Baby dies after being thrown off three-storey building by monkey
  • Country:
  • India

A four-month-old baby boy died after he was thrown off the roof of a three-storey house by a monkey in a rural area of ​​Bareilly, an official said on Sunday. Bareilly Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma said that the incident has been reported and a team of forest department has been sent to conduct an investigation. Reportedly one Nirdesh Upadhyay (25), resident of Dunka village of Bareilly said that he and his wife were walking on the terrace of his three-storey house with his four-month-old son on Friday evening. Suddenly a herd of monkeys came on the roof. The couple tried to drive away the monkeys but they surrounded Nirdesh. When he tried to run toward the stairs, the child dropped from his hands. Before Nirdesh could hold the child, a monkey grabbed the newborn and threw him off the roof. The child fell and died on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022