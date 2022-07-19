Left Menu

SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri hydro plant produces record 39.534 MU power in single day

With 39.524 MU generation at 109.79 per cent of rated capacity on July 18, 2022, NJHPS has surpassed its own record of 39.507 MU set earlier this month, the Chairman and Managing Director CMD said in a statement.Further, he said the companys 412 MW Rampur hydro power project has also achieved highest daily generation of 10.8934 MU at 110.17 per cent of rated capacity since 2015.Our power stations are continually performing well and contributing to the attainment of 24X7 Power For All vision of the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:56 IST
SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station recorded the highest-ever single-day power generation of 39.524 million units on Monday, according to its CMD Nand Lal Sharma.

The company's 1,500 megawatt hydro power plant is located in Himachal Pradesh.

''Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has set a new record in highest ever single day power generation. With 39.524 MU generation at 109.79 per cent of rated capacity on July 18, 2022, NJHPS has surpassed its own record of 39.507 MU set earlier this month,'' the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) said in a statement.

Further, he said the company's 412 MW Rampur hydro power project has also achieved highest daily generation of 10.8934 MU at 110.17 per cent of rated capacity since 2015.

''Our power stations are continually performing well and contributing to the attainment of '24X7 Power For All' vision of the government. We are proud to be part of the unparalleled growth of nation's energy sector,'' he said.

On Monday, the total daily generation from all non-fossil fuel based power stations of the company was at 50.837MU.

