Delhi Metro services to be regulated briefly on Yellow Line on Sunday

The Delhi Metro on Friday informed that train services between Green Park and Qutab Minar will be regulated briefly due to track maintenance work on Sunday. According to the advisory by Delhi Metro, the maintenance work between the two stations will start on July 24.

"Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 07:00 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available as per Sunday Time Table," stated the advisory. Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period. (ANI)

