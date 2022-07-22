SI run over case: Ranchi Police probing the cattle smuggling network

After a woman sub-inspector was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check, Ranchi Police is investigating the cattle smuggling network. Anshuman Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi City said, "We are taking the accused on further remand to investigate him. He has taken the names of two more persons. We are verifying their involvement so that we can reach the person who is running the cattle smuggling and who was the second occupant in the vehicle on that day."

"We are very close to the other accused. We will arrest him after proper verification. As he (the arrested accused) has revealed, the source location of this cattle smuggling is in Odisha and the destination location was Ranchi, but we are verifying all these things," added the official. On July 19, sub-inspector Sandhya Topno who was posted in-charge of Tupudana OP was run over while she was conducting a check of illegal smuggling of animals.

Earlier in conversation with ANI, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal had said, "We got information from Tupudana Out Post area that a suspicious vehicle coming from Gumla is reaching Ranchi. Thus, a police check led by sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was deployed in the area." Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranchi Kishor Kaushal said, "Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during the Vehicle check, last night. She was posted as incharge of Tupudana Police station. The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized".

Ranchi Police had earlier arrested the driver of the vehicle in the matter. The accused arrested tried to breach government works as well in the past, the police said.

"One more person was present inside the vehicle, for whom a continuous search is on. Efforts will be to complete the investigation quickly and get the guilty punished with a speedy trial. Accused, namely Nigaar Khan tried to breach government works as well," said Ranchi SSP Kishor Kaushal. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

