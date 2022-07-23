Zelenskiy: Ukraine has around $10 bln worth of grain available for sale

Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

"This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war," he said in a late-night address. Around 20 million tonnes of last year's harvest will be exported after the conclusion of what he called an important deal, Zelenskiy added.

