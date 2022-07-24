France tells Iran it's disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks - Elysee Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.
