Left Menu

1 dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, rescue operation on

A person died while three others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:26 IST
1 dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, rescue operation on
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person died while three others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday. "One person dead, three injured in house collapse incident in Mustafabad area today," said Delhi Fire Service.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. from the Babu Nagar Chane Wali Gali. "Total 3 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far four persons have been rescued and sent to the hospital," added the Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the search operation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022