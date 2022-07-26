Left Menu

Major fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot after Ukraine shelling - Russia's TASS

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday, quoting a reporter at the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire, which was tens of meters high, TASS added. (https://bit.ly/3PD6v9u) Reuters could not immediately verify the TASS report.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 09:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Reuters could not immediately verify the TASS report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

