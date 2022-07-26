Major fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot after Ukraine shelling - Russia's TASS

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday, quoting a reporter at the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire, which was tens of meters high, TASS added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the TASS report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)