Latest Russian gas cuts 'politically motivated', EU energy chief says

And exactly for that reason, the pre-emptive reduction of our gas demand is a wise strategy," Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels. Simson said she expected the ministers to reach a deal on emergency EU rules requiring countries to curb their gas demand.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:13 IST
Kadri Simson Image Credit: Flickr

Russian gas giant Gazprom's announcement that it will further slash deliveries to Europe this week is politically motivated, European Union energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Tuesday, disputing the company's claim that it had cut supply because it needed to halt the operation of a turbine.

"We know that there is no technical reason to do so. This is a politically motivated step, and we have to be ready for that. And exactly for that reason, the pre-emptive reduction of our gas demand is a wise strategy," Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels. Simson said she expected the ministers to reach a deal on emergency EU rules requiring countries to curb their gas demand.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

