Woman taking selfies at beach goes missing; Coast Guard launches search op
The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday launched a rescue operation in the waters of the Bay of Bengal for a woman who reportedly went missing while taking selfies at the Rama Krishna beach here. The rescue operation was being carried out using two ships and a Chetak helicopter.
It was suspected that the 21-year-old married woman had drowned at the RK beach in Visakhapatnam. Ramarao, III Town Inspector, said that a person named Srinivas claimed that his wife went missing at Rama Krishna beach sea shore while taking selfies on Monday evening. A rescue operation was initiated immediately and assistance of the coast guard was requested.
Coast Guard DSP Trinath Rao said that the local police requested them for assistance in search for a missing person. "Our crew members are engaged in the search operation. We sent two ships and a Chetak helicopter including a speed boat to rescue the missing woman," he added. The missing woman was identified as Priya, a resident of NAD Kotha road.
Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard had initiated a search and rescue operation at the request of the state administration regarding the missing of a 30-year-old fisherman named Sri Shihab off Urupunya Kavu Beach on July 12. (ANI)
