Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy tours flood-hit areas of Konaseema district

Amid the ongoing heavy rains across several regions in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in BR Ambedkar Konaseema District and interacted with flood victims. The Chief Minister will be touring Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem cities and he will oversee the relief measures after interacting with the victims.

CM Reddy will review the rescue operations with the officials of the Godavari Region after the tour. Earlier, CM Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Godavari floods and relief measures on July 16.

The CM instructed that ration supplies and daily essentials to be distributed on war footing to all flood-affected families. The CM also directed officials to be vigilant and ensure no loss of life. The Chief Minister took note of the situation during the meeting and enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert.

He also advised using support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. He ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and emphasized providing quality services. Earlier on July 15, Reddy had also conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas after which he stated that the impact of floods is straight on the Lanka villages and also on the villages on the banks, these are the areas that needed to be focused on.

He directed officials to ensure all the villages are evacuated and shifted solutions so that there will not be a loss of life. He further directed the mapping of the villages. He directed officials to ensure all the villages are evacuated and shifted solutions so that there will not be a loss of life. He further directed the mapping of the villages.

"Together we will have to find the solutions. Five senior officers are being posted right away. The next 24 hours are going to be crucial. All the Superintendant of Police and collectors should be on your toes and be on high alert," said Reddy. Parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in the Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts. (ANI)

