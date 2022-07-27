Left Menu

Sadhu's self-immolation case in Bharatpur: BJP Committee submits report to JP Nadda

The committee constituted by the Bhartiya Janata Party, to investigate the death of Sadhu Vijay Das, who committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur on July 23, submitted its report to BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:01 IST
Sadhu's self-immolation case in Bharatpur: BJP Committee submits report to JP Nadda
Visual of BJP Committee submitting report to BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The committee constituted by the Bhartiya Janata Party, to investigate the death of Sadhu Vijay Das, who committed self-immolation in protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur on July 23, submitted its report to BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday. The committee visited the incident site in Bharatpur on Sunday to collect information. The report containing the findings was handed over to Nadda.

The party's National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati, former Union Minister and MP Satyapal Singh, former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and MP Brijlal Yadav have been included in the investigation committee. The seer, who attempted self-immolation at Deeg in Bharatpur to protest against illegal mining, was declared dead in a Delhi Hospital.

The incident was reported in Deeg on July 20 when Sadhu Vijay Das attempted self-immolation amid protests over illegal mining in the area. The city officials had rushed to the spot to put out the fire and rescue Das.

The locals and sadhus had been demanding a ban on the mines for a long time. The administration also assured the sadhus that mines will be shifted from the area and informed them about the state government's plans to transform the vicinity into a religious tourist spot.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022