Factories, village evacuated as wildfire breaks out in southwest France

A wildfire has spread along the Ardeche river in the southwest of France covering 750 hectares in one day, according to local authorities, causing evacuations. Since the fire broke out early Wednesday, two factories in the small town of Lavilledieu have been evacuated as well as an animal refuge and camping sites.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-07-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A wildfire has spread along the Ardeche river in the southwest of France covering 750 hectares in one day, according to local authorities, causing evacuations. Since the fire broke out early Wednesday, two factories in the small town of Lavilledieu have been evacuated as well as an animal refuge and camping sites. The village of Vogue is currently being evacuated.

"The fire broke out between 8.30 and 8.45 and has progressed very very fast due to strong wind," the mayor of Lavilledieu, Gerard Saucles, told BFM TV. There are 450 firefighters working to put the fire out and evacuate those at risk.

Earlier this month, wildfires burnt through more than 20,000 hectares in the southwestern region of Gironde as France and the rest of Europe experienced record-high temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

