Rajasthan boy praised by Rahul Gandhi for bowling skills will be trained at cricket academy: CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:31 IST
Rajasthan boy praised by Rahul Gandhi for bowling skills will be trained at cricket academy: CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met 16-year-old Bharat Singh, who has been praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his bowling skills, and said the boy will be trained at the cricket academy at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) stadium here.

Singh is from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. Gandhi retweeted a video on Wednesday, in which the boy was seen honing his bowling skills using a fishing net.

Impressed by his talent, Gandhi asked Gehlot to help make his dream come true.

Singh met Gehlot at the chief minister's residence here.

Gehlot said Singh will get training from expert coaches at the cricket academy, adding that all facilities, including accommodation and food, will also be provided to him.

