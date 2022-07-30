Left Menu

Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable at 42.1 mcm on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:30 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday, a daily level that has remained unchanged since Thursday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

