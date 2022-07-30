Left Menu

Ragi modak bags best national millet recipe award

Ragi modak, salad and sweet pongal made of millets are the top three recipes that won the national millet recipe competition organised by the Union Agriculture Ministry in the run-up to the International Year of Millet 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:01 IST
Ragi modak, salad and sweet pongal made of millets are the top three recipes that won the national millet recipe competition organised by the Union Agriculture Ministry in the run-up to the International Year of Millet 2023. The recipe of ragi modak by student chefs Shalini Raj Soni and Om Shantani from the Institute of Hotel Management (Delhi) won the first prize. The recipe of salad made of three millets (bajra, jowar and foxmillets) in tricolour shades by Anubhav Nautiyal and Saksham Kaushal, students of Chitkara School of Hospitality (Punjab), won the second prize.

The recipe for sweet pongal made of millets by Hiranmoy Chalita and Hansika Jandhayala, students of Indian Culinary Institute (Nodia), won the third prize in the national recipe competition. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave away awards at Delhi Haat here at the launch of the three-day 'Millets Culinary Carnival'.

Dubbed as poor man's food, millets are superfoods and the government is promoting them in a big way to ensure nutritional security. In the run-up to the International Millet Year 2023, the ministry is organising several programmes to promote the production and consumption of millets in India and the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

