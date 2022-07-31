Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine steady at 42.2 mcm on Sunday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:28 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday, up from 42.1 mcm seen a day earlier.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
