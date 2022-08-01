Karnataka CM to chair meeting to discuss measures to tackle Monkeypox, crop losses

Amid rising concerns over the Monkeypox cases in the country and crops losses owing to heavy rainfall in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday informed that he will chair two meetings on Tuesday to discuss about the matters. "I will chair two meetings tomorrow to discuss the crop losses caused by the recent incessant rains and the measures to be taken to tackle Monkeypox," Bommai told mediapersons today.

Bommai further said, "I am leaving for a visit of Koppal district for a spot visit of Anjanadri hills, as the state government has already provided Rs 100 crore for its comprehensive development. I will decide on the measures to be taken in this regard." Approval has been given for creating tourist amenities with the Rs 100 crore funds provided. "The land acquisition process has to be completed. Works would be started as soon as possible," Bommai said.

The Karnataka health department on Saturday said that an Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The individual's samples have been sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute laboratory for confirmation and reports are awaited. Issuing a statement, Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep said, "The Ethiopian national is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, who came to Bengaluru from Addiss Ababa on July 4, 2022 for kidney transplantation, which was registered in the Aster CMI hospital."

The suspected individual has developed rash on the left hand that eventually started spreading all over his body. Randeep added, "On 25 July, he developed rash on left hand. He had itching too. On Tuesday it started spreading all over his body (vesicular rash) and while itching blood and fluid was coming as informed by his translator."

Also, in view of incessant rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted an increase in rainfall over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days till August 4. The weather office has forecast rainfall over Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. In a detailed weather update, the department on Sunday said that fairly widespread to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Telangana on August 3-4; coastal and north interior Karnataka from August 2-4; south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala from July 31- August 4. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during August 2-4," it said.

For Karnataka, an orange alert has been issued for August 2 for the districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur, and Shimoga. For rd August, alter has been issued for Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, and Kodagu. (ANI)

