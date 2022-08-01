No hydrocarbon project shelved in districts of river deltas

The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the Hydrocarbon Production activities are carried out in the districts of river deltas in the States of Tamil-Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, while Exploration activities are being carried out in the districts of river deltas in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. These are carried out under Nomination and Contract Regimes. The details of blocks awarded by Government in such delta districts are placed at Annexure I.

No hydrocarbon project has been shelved by the Government in the districts of river deltas. Contractors of the Exploration Blocks awarded under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have submitted applications to the concerned State Governments of delta regions for grant of Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) and Petroleum Mining Lease (PML).

(With Inputs from PIB)