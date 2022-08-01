Left Menu

Man shot dead, another injured in Hyderabad over land dispute

One person died and another got injured in a firing incident in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad after a scuffle broke out between them over a dispute in the wee hours on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-08-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 21:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person died and another got injured in a firing incident in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad after a scuffle broke out between them over a dispute in the wee hours on Monday. According to Hyderabad Police, "the deceased has been identified as Ismail. He was shot at point blank and he died on the spot."

According to P. Ravindra Prasad, Inspector Madhapur, "Today at around 4 am, there was a scuffle between the deceased Ismail and Jilani Mujahid. Jilani shot Ismail at point blank and he died on the spot and another person got injured during the scuffle. The accused, Jilani immediately ran away from the spot." "The firing incident happened over a dispute pertaining to a land transaction between Ismail and Jilani," a senior police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the Police have registered a case under section 302 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

