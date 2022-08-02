Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:56 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters for the construction of the Mayan Train, according to the official gazette published Monday.
Lopez Obrador deemed the railway project a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lopez Obrador
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
Advertisement