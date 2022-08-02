Left Menu

Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters for the construction of the Mayan Train, according to the official gazette published Monday.

Lopez Obrador deemed the railway project a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future.

