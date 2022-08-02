Spain mandates temperature highs and lows in buildings to save energy

Spanish businesses, restaurants, museums and public transport will be required to adhere to strict temperature requirements under emergency measures the government announced on Monday to save energy. High summer temperatures and limits on gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine are straining Europe's power systems. Last month the European Union proposed a 15% cut in gas use from August to March to its 27 members.

The plan establishes a minimum temperature of 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) in summer and a maximum of 19 C (66 F) in winter. It will take effect a week after publication in the official bulletin and remain in place until November 2023, Spain´s Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera said.

The measures promote working remotely several days a week to save fuel, switching off lights in public buildings and shop windows when not in use, and closing windows and doors to reduce the strain on air conditioning and heating systems. The measures remain only recommendations for private households.

Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said last week households could save energy for example by turning off lights and lowering blinds. The government has already approved mass installation of solar panels on the roof public buildings' roofs and encouraged civil servants to work more from home.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed last week that ministers, public officials and private sector employees stop wearing neckties during hot summer months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)