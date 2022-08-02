Left Menu

Spain mandates temperature highs and lows in buildings to save energy

It will take effect a week after publication in the official bulletin and remain in place until November 2023, Spain´s Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera said. The measures promote working remotely several days a week to save fuel, switching off lights in public buildings and shop windows when not in use, and closing windows and doors to reduce the strain on air conditioning and heating systems.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-08-2022 03:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 03:27 IST
Spain mandates temperature highs and lows in buildings to save energy
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish businesses, restaurants, museums and public transport will be required to adhere to strict temperature requirements under emergency measures the government announced on Monday to save energy. High summer temperatures and limits on gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine are straining Europe's power systems. Last month the European Union proposed a 15% cut in gas use from August to March to its 27 members.

The plan establishes a minimum temperature of 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) in summer and a maximum of 19 C (66 F) in winter. It will take effect a week after publication in the official bulletin and remain in place until November 2023, Spain´s Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera said.

The measures promote working remotely several days a week to save fuel, switching off lights in public buildings and shop windows when not in use, and closing windows and doors to reduce the strain on air conditioning and heating systems. The measures remain only recommendations for private households.

Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said last week households could save energy for example by turning off lights and lowering blinds. The government has already approved mass installation of solar panels on the roof public buildings' roofs and encouraged civil servants to work more from home.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed last week that ministers, public officials and private sector employees stop wearing neckties during hot summer months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022