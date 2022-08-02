J-K LG Sinha asks Amarnath pilgrims to visit cave shrine before Aug 5, cites inclement weather

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday appealed to intending Amarnath pilgrims to visit the holy cave shrine before August 5, in view of a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that. The annual Amarnath Yatra will officially conclude on August 11.

''Over three lakh devotees from across the country have had Baba's darshan. Because of rising temperatures, Baba doesn't have that form, and the nature is also not supporting it.

''There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to request the devotees across the country, who are yet to have darshan, to come before August 5 as more rains are predicted after that,'' Sinha said.

The LG was speaking to reporters here after performing pooja of the Chhari Mubarak -- the saffron robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- at Akhara Building on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Notably, 15 pilgrims lost their lives and 55 others were injured in flash floods due to heavy rainfall near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on July 8. The annual yatra -- which took place this year after a gap of about three years -- started on June 30.

