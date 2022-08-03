UP: Police arrest 11 for stealing copper wires from railway department in Mirzapur

Mirzapur police on Wednesday arrested 11 people who allegedly stole expensive imported copper wires from the railway department of the district. According to the police, the accused persons were stealing and selling the copper wires.

Police arrested 10 persons after raiding a semi-constructed house located on the Lanka hill while two people managed to escape. The police recovered stolen 107 kg copper wires, Rs 50,740, five illegal guns (.315 bore), five live cartridges and three shell cartridges from the 10 accused persons. The police also recovered an SUV, three mobile wire cutting tools, saws etc.

The police later arrested one person out of the two absconding accused during an encounter. A joint police team formed by the Superintendent of Police spotted two absconding accused on a motorcycle near village Mawaiya Gurusandi. The accused fired at the police, in retaliation, the police fired back at the accused. During the encounter, one accused was injured in the right leg and was later captured by the police.

The injured accused has been identified as Ravi Bind and is undergoing treatment in the Mirzapur district hospital while in police custody. The other accused Golu Bind managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. A .315 bore pistol along with three shells and one live cartridge were recovered from Bind.

A case was registered by the police against Bind and the other accused. (ANI)

