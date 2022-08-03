Left Menu

Central Bureau of Narcotics busts illicit drug manufacturing kitchen lab in Haryana

Central Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday arrested a person for running a clandestine kitchen lab in Karnal in Haryana where narcotics drugs containing Diphenoxylate were being manufactured, said a press release.

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:10 IST
Central Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday arrested a person for running a clandestine kitchen lab in Karnal in Haryana where narcotics drugs containing Diphenoxylate were being manufactured, said a press release. The person has been identified as Manoj Kumar. A total of 45.85hartyana-5 kg Diphenoxylate mix prepared drug, 7.240 kg of Diphenoxylate tablets in loose form and 19,000 tablets of Nimesulide tablets were recovered and seized. Nimesulide tablets were used as ingredients in the Narcotics powder, added the press release.

A case under section 8 read with sections 21, 25, 27A, 28, 29, 30, and 35 of NDPS Act 1985 has been registered, as per the statement. They are involved in selling Narcotics powder containing Diphenoxylate for intoxication purposes to various states. Further investigation is in progress.

Narcotics Commissioner Rajesh Fattesingh Dhabre stated that the Central Bureau of Narcotics shall find out the main supplier of the drug soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

