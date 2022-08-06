President Murmu, PM Modi laud wrestler Sakshi Malik on gold medal win

As India marked another milestone in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with wrestler Sakshi Malik rising to the top of the podium with a gold medal, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the achievement and congratulated Malik on her victory. President Murmu called the star wrestler a 'role model for youth and young girls'.

"Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame a stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations!," tweeted President Murmu. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik clinched the country's third medal in wrestling of the day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by defeating Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the finals of the women's freestyle 62 kg category on Friday.

Calling the Indian wrestler a power house of talent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sakshi for her maiden gold medal win. "Our athletes continue to make us proud at CWG Birmingham. Thrilled by the outstanding sporting performance of @SakshiMalik. I congratulate her on winning the prestigious Gold medal. She is a powerhouse of talent and is blessed with remarkable resilience," tweeted PM Modi.

The Canadian Gonzalez was dominating the match initially as she gained a 0-4 lead in the first period. Then in the second period, Malik scripted an entire comeback to equal the scores 4-4 and won the match via fall. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 47 seconds. Malik entered the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by 10-0 on the basis of technical superiority.

Sakshi Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via fall in the quarter-final of the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals. Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Gold Medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period. Grappler Anshu Malik also won the silver medal in the Women's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

Malik faced a 3-7 defeat against Nigeria's Adekuoroye in the gold medal match. Malik bagged the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Wrestler Deepak Punia will be battling for Gold against Pakistan's Muhammad Imam later tonight.Also, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal will be battling in their Bronze medal matches.Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

