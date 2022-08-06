IAF chief flies and reviews combat aircraft in Bengaluru

Indian Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reviewed and flew indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1 'Tejas', Light Combat Helicopter and HTT-40, said officials on Friday. The Indian Air Force chief was on a two-day visit to Bengaluru and reviewed the aircraft which are being inducted into IAF as part of its drive towards 'AtmaNirbhartaInDefence'.

"CAS was on a two-day visit to Bengaluru where he flew the #indigenous platforms, Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1 'Tejas', Light Combat Helicopter & HTT-40, which are being inducted into #IAF as part of its drive towards AtmaNirbhartaInDefence, ' Tweeted IAF. Taking note of the situation, the IAF Chief also interacted with the test crew.

"The CAS was demonstrated the upgrades on the Tejas programme and capabilities of the other two indigenous platforms. He also interacted with the test crew and designers to understand the current status and future plans," IAF added. (ANI)

