Zaporizhzhia nuclear station operating normally - Interfax quotes Russia-installed official

Zaporizhzhia nuclear station Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, hit by shelling over the weekend, is operating "in normal mode," the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian-installed head of the local administration as saying on Monday.

"We have information from the military and representatives of Russia's Rosatom, who are here, just watching the situation. We have information from them that everything is operating in normal mode," said Yevgeniy Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region. Balitsky said the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power station, was under the control of Russian authorities.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling the station over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

