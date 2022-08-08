Illegal constructions in Corbett: U'khand vigilance dept registers case against IFS officer, others

The Uttarakhand government's vigilance department on Monday registered a case against an Indian Forest Service officer and others in connection with illegal felling of trees and constructions carried out in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, officials said.

The case was registered against IFS officer Kishan Chand and several other officials, employees and contractors.

''The case was registered after we got permission from the state government to do so on the basis of our preliminary inquiry report on illegal felling of trees and constructions in Corbett,'' said director, vigilance, Amit Sinha.

The preliminary inquiry found that the accused officials were involved in the violation of norms in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, he said.

A detailed investigation into the matter will be carried out now to ascertain their roles, he added.

A team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve last year and found that trees were felled and illegal constructions carried out there.

Not ruling out the involvement of officials, the NTCA had recommended a detailed investigation into the matter and stern action against those found guilty.

As an immediate fallout of this, a major reshuffle had taken place in the state Forest Department, with more than a dozen officials transferred.

Earlier inquiries into the matter have confirmed the involvement of forest officials holding important positions in the violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)