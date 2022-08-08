Anganwadi workers stage protest to demand reinstatement of terminated staff, 40 detained

Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union staged a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor's office here on Monday, demanding reinstatement of their terminated staff.

Around 40 workers were detained and removed from the area since they were being very aggressive, said a senior police officer. Around 100 to 150 workers including the terminated staff gathered at Raj Niwas Marg on Monday, and raised slogans against the L-G and Delhi government, the union members said. ''It has been almost a month since the L-G said he will look into our problems but we haven't received any response from him yet. Our protests will continue until our demands are met,'' DSAWHU member, Priyambada told PTI. On July 16, a delegation of five Anganwadi workers had met the LG and submitted a memorandum demanding the reinstatement of their terminated workers.

DSAWHU has claimed that 884 anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

