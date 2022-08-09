U.S. Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday it was responding to an oil spill at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. A structural failure caused an oil tank platform to collapse into the water and spill oil, the Coast Guard said, citing a notification from the National Response Center.

Hilcorp estimates that less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water, the Coast Guard said, adding that there was no reported impact to wildlife and the exact cause of the incident was under investigation. The Coast Guard said it has deployed 4,500 feet of containment boom, along with three skimming vessels and five response vessels.

