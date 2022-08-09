Left Menu

Toyota suspends some Japan factory production due to COVID outbreak

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:24 IST
Toyota suspends some Japan factory production due to COVID outbreak
Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would suspend the second shift operation of that day at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A total of 16 workers at the Tsutsumi factory in Aichi Prefecture have been infected, the company said in a statement. Toyota suspended production of the line on Monday night.

The output of 660 vehicles would be affected by the suspension, a spokesperson told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

