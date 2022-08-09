Left Menu

Panchayat election in Goa on Aug 10; more than 5,000 candidates in fray

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:21 IST
Panchayat election in Goa on Aug 10; more than 5,000 candidates in fray
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 186 panchayat bodies will go to polls in Goa on Wednesday with more than 5,000 candidates in the fray, an official from the state election commission said on Tuesday.

At least 5,038 candidates will contest the panchayat polls from 1,464 wards across the state, he said.

A total of 64 candidates have been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 were from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the senior official said.

North Goa district has 97 panchayats, with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 will contest polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, he said.

As per the official data, there are 3,85,867 and 4,11,153 voters in North Goa and South Goa respectively.

The administration has already imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state, while a liquor ban has been imposed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022