Kenya election commission: turnout will probably be around 60%

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:25 IST
Kenya's election commission said turnout in Tuesday's elections will probably be around 60%.
Turnout in the last election in 2017 was nearly 80%.
