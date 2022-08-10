UP government planning free bus travel for women above 60

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state government is considering providing free bus travel for women above 60 state transport buses. He was speaking at an event organised to flag off 150 new diesel buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

CM Yogi said, "Today, we are providing free bus service for women for 48 hours on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. In the coming future we will provide this service for all women above 60 years of age in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in a phased manner." CM Yogi said that women can travel for free in government buses between August 10 to August 12.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated an automated driving testing track and bus stand. At this event, he flagged off a fleet of 150 new buses, keeping in view the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Two buses would be allotted for every district. For 48 hours, all women in the state can avail free bus services from 10th Aug midnight-12 Aug midnight," said UP CM Yogi.

The announcement is CM Yogi's gift to females of the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. "On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation should provide free travel facility in buses for the safe travel of all the women of the state," tweeted the office of CM Yogi.

The unique move became even rarer with the state chief adding that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight. The move comes with an aim to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava', and the free bus travel facility will be available to women across the state for a period of 48 hours. (ANI)

