Left Menu

Scholz touts pipeline from Portugal to central Europe

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:34 IST
Scholz touts pipeline from Portugal to central Europe
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday pushed for the construction of a pipeline from Portugal through Spain and France to central Europe to wean Europe from Russian energy dependence.

"Such a pipeline would massively relieve the supply situation now," Scholz told reporters in a news conference in Berlin.

He said he had touched upon the issue in talks with the leaders of Spain, Portugal, France, and the European Commission in Brussels and lobbied strongly for setting up such a project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022