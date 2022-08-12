Har Ghar Tiranga: World's largest human formation of waving national flag attempts Guinness World Record

To mark the 75th Independence Day and to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, over 8,560 people including dignitaries and students will form the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag, creating a new Guinness World Record in Chandigarh on Saturday. The event will be held amid loud chants and cheers from the gathering at the cricket stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, the event will be attended by Administrator, Chandigarh UT, Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, NID Chief Patron and Chandigarh University Chancellor S Satnam Singh Sandhu and other top officials of the UT administration. "More than 8,560 students from Chandigarh University and other educational institutions of the UT, along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation are going to attempt the World Record by creating the 'World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag' to strengthen 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement with a vision to ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among all of us as a citizen of India," said the NID.

More than 25,000 people including youth, kids and elderly, alike are expected to be present on the occasion. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour. Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

