Northern Command Army Chief visits soldiers injured in Rajouri encounter

India's northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday, paid a visit to the soldiers injured in a foiled suicide attack on its base here.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 21:41 IST
Visual of Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi interacting with injured at 166 Military Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday, paid a visit to the soldiers injured in a foiled suicide attack on its base here. Lt General Upendra Dwivedi interacted with the injured jawans at the 166 Military Hospital.

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled a suicide attack on its base in Rajouri in which two terrorists were killed while three Army troops also lost their lives. One officer and two soldiers were also injured. "In a terrorist attack 25 km from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists have been killed while three own troops have lost their lives," Indian Army officials had told ANI.

"One Officer along with two other jawans is injured in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment," the Army had said. The suicide attack on the company operating base of a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pargal located in Darhal area of Rajouri, looks like an attempt to carry out an Uri-like attack where terrorists had infiltrated in the Army camp and killed 19 soldiers, sources said.

The attempt to infiltrate the Army camp took place days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration in the country. Notably, the attack came a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

