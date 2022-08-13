Left Menu

R K Tyagi takes over as director (operations) at PowerGrid

State-owned PowerGrid Corporation on Saturday said R K Tyagi has assumed charge as its director operations. R K Tyagi has assumed the charge of post of Director Operations, POWERGRID on 12th August, 2022 till the date of his superannuation i.e. March 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

State-owned PowerGrid Corporation on Saturday said R K Tyagi has assumed charge as its director (operations). ''R K Tyagi has assumed the charge of post of Director (Operations), POWERGRID on 12th August, 2022 till the date of his superannuation i.e. March 31, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' the company said in a BSE filing. Tyagi, 56, is an electrical engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh and has completed MTech in Energy Studies from IIT Delhi. He has work experience of over 32 years in power transmission system, out of which over 26 years are in operation and maintenance (O&M) of sub-stations and transmission lines at various key positions in premier CPSUs in the power sector such as PowerGrid and NTPC.

