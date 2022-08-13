Left Menu

Passenger with DeBrazza Monkey, other rare species of animals intercepted at Chennai Airport

The customs team of Chennai airport intercepted a male passenger carrying species of rare animals, said the officials on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 20:39 IST
Visual of animals and reptiles recovered at Chennai Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on a TG-337 flight.

Post examinations, the officials recovered one DeBrazza Monkey, fifteen KingSnakes, five Ball Pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS.

"Based on Intelligence input , on 11.08.22 a male passenger arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS," said Chennai Customs officials. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

