German gas levy to be set at 2-3 eur cents per kwh - sources

Germany's incoming gas price levy, which is meant to distribute the high costs of replacing Russian gas among all end-consumers, is to be set at between two and three euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), industry and government sources said.

For an average family of four, a 2-cent levy per kWh would amount to additional costs of around 400 euros annually. At 3 cents, the annual costs would amount to around 600 euros.

Trading Hub Europe is expected to announce the cost of the levy later Monday.

