German gas levy to be set at 2-3 eur cents per kwh - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-08-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Germany's incoming gas price levy, which is meant to distribute the high costs of replacing Russian gas among all end-consumers, is to be set at between two and three euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), industry and government sources said.

For an average family of four, a 2-cent levy per kWh would amount to additional costs of around 400 euros annually. At 3 cents, the annual costs would amount to around 600 euros.

Trading Hub Europe is expected to announce the cost of the levy later Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

